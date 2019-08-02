Trampolines sold on Amazon recalled over injury risk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Some trampolines sold online are being recalled because of an injury risk linked to their welding.

The recall was issued Thursday for 14-foot models of the Super Jumper, as well as the 14- and 16-foot combo models with enclosures, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The regulatory agency said the welds on the trampolines’ legs can break and potentially cause injuries. Of the 97 reports of welds giving out, four of them resulted in people getting hurt.

According to the CPSC, the 23,000 trampolines affected were sold online via Amazon, Hayneedle, Overstock and Wayfair from November 2011 through June 2019 for $200-400 each.

Those who purchased these trampolines should stop using them immediately and contact the company to receive a repair kit containing reinforcement clamps free of charge.

The company can be reached by calling 866-757-3636, or via email at recall@superjumperinc.com.

