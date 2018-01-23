Scam alert: Beware Better Business Bureau imposter

The Better Business Bureau serving northeast Florida and the Southeast Atlantic has received reports from local consumers who have been contacted by scam artists posing as the BBB.

How the scam works:

The victims have been the target of a tech support scam in the past. The BBB imposter says that they are investigating fraudulent charges and were going to refund the cash the previous tech support scammers had taken. The catch is the BBB imposter needs access to the victim's computer to do so. The BBB imposter takes the victim to a realistic looking site using the BBB logo then proceeds to either try to gain access to the victim’s bank account or holds the victim's computer hostage for more money.

Don’t fall for it!

The BBB business relations department does schedule virtual presentations to share their computer screen with a business; however, they will never ask for passwords or information to access your computer.

Anyone who receives a call from someone with a foreign accent requesting payment information or permission to access their computer is asked to report it to BBB Scam Tracker, or call 904-721-2288.

For BBB’s complete tips on tech support scams, visit bbb.org/techsupportscam.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.