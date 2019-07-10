Utility company offers 3 tips to help protect customers from scammers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Scammers are targeting utility company customers across Florida using sophisticated tactics to pocket quick cash, Florida Power & Light warned Wednesday.

According to FPL, scammers are impersonating utility workers, which is creating a threat to families and businesses.

FPL shared the following three tips to help customers protect themselves:

If you get a suspicious call, hang up. Never share personal information.

FPL will never demand immediate payment with only a prepaid card or wire transfer to avoid service disconnection.

Contact law enforcement if you get a suspicious call or think you're a victim.

Visit FPL.com/protect for more information on how to protect yourself from scams, fraud and imposters.

