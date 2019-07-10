Consumer

Utility company offers 3 tips to help protect customers from scammers

FPL warns of scammers impersonating employees of utility companies

By Kelly Wiley - I-TEAM reporter, Colette DuChanois - Web producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Scammers are targeting utility company customers across Florida using sophisticated tactics to pocket quick cash, Florida Power & Light warned Wednesday.

According to FPL, scammers are impersonating utility workers, which is creating a threat to families and businesses. 

FPL shared the following three tips to help customers protect themselves:

  • If you get a suspicious call, hang up. Never share personal information.
  • FPL will never demand immediate payment with only a prepaid card or wire transfer to avoid service disconnection.
  • Contact law enforcement if you get a suspicious call or think you're a victim. 

Visit FPL.com/protect for more information on how to protect yourself from scams, fraud and imposters.

