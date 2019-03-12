Verizon reports outages on East Coast

Verizon was experiencing outages along the East Coast Tuesday morning, according to the Verizon outage map.

Verizon customers have reported problems texting. It appears Samsung phones have caught the brunt of the problems.

"Haven't been able to send texts to my husband since 5 a.m. near Charlotte, NC," one customer reports.

"Can't text message in southwest NJ but can make calls," another customer says.

"Miami, Florida no text msgs being received or sent."

The resolution time is unknown. We are working to learn more information.

Anyone else having Verizon outages? — Fitz (@Fitzy205) March 12, 2019

