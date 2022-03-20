🔒 Enter for a chance to win the Ultimate Foodie Staycation

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Want to get away for a weekend while enjoying some of the finer things in life? You’re in luck.
Enter to win the News4JAX Insider Ultimate Foodie Getaway for a chance to bring a guest to St. Augustine for a three-day, two-night stay at The Homewood Suites by Hilton St. Augustine San Sebastián, plus tickets for two to the St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival.
The second annual festival, which runs from May 6 to May 8 at the World Golf Hall of Fame and World Golf Village Renaissance Resort, is a foodie’s dream. Tickets include access to VIP events featuring tasty food, beverages, live music and more.
Ultimate Foodie Staycation Package
3-day, 2-night accommodations at the Homewood Suites By Hilton St. Augustine San Sebastián
Tickets for Two (2) to St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival including the following events:
- Friday, May 6 - Epicurean Master Class Pass, Two Tickets
- Friday, May 6 – Smoke On The Walk, Two Tickets
- Saturday, May 7 - Saturday Main Event, Two VIP Tickets
- Sunday, May 8- The Jazz Brunch, Two Tickets
For those keeping score at home, that’s a total prize value of $2,500.
So whether you’ve been mapping out a long overdue vacation or just want to treat that special someone to a nice weekend filled with plenty of food, fun and festivities, here’s your chance.
This Insiders-only sweepstakes runs from midnight on Sunday, March 21 to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 24. You must be 21 years or older to enter. (Click here to review the complete terms and conditions.)
Once the sweepstakes end, a winner will be drawn and we’ll announce the results on News4JAX.com.