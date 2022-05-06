🔒 Celebrate mom by winning her a $300 gift bag

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Moms have the hardest jobs in the world. Wouldn’t you agree?

So, what better way to honor that special woman in your life than by bringing home a gift bag loaded full of great prizes.

Gretchen’s Hallmark and Lucy’s Gift Boutique are giving away a Bogg Bag packed with Swarovski Earrings, Mud Pie décor, Vera Bradley, Simply Southern, a Volcano Candle, and MORE!

This prize is valued at $300.

The contest starts Friday, May 6 at 11 a.m. and ends Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. A winner will be announced on River City Live at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 13.

Enter to win here:

Gretchen’s Hallmark started out in 1982 as a small, family-run gift store operating in northeast Florida. 39 years later, Gretchen’s Hallmark Gift store has grown into a chain with 12 locations, serving customers throughout Northeast and Central Florida. In April of 2021, Gretchen added eight new locations in Georgia.

Above all, you can shop everything Hallmark, from greeting cards, gift bags, gift wrap, and bows – everything you need for the perfect presentation. Shop Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Ornaments, home décor, and gift ideas to celebrate all those special occasions. We carry beautiful jewelry from brands like Kendra Scott, Ronaldo Jewelry, Alex and Ani, Silver Forest, Pura Vida, and 4Ocean. Most noteworthy handbags from lines like HOBO and Vera Bradley just to name a few. Apparel from popular lines like Life Is Good and Simply Southern with new introductions coming in all the time.

Lucy’s Gift Boutique and Gretchen’s Hallmark are sister stores and are locally owned and operated boutiques in Northeast and Central Florida.