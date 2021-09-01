Teal the Show Watch Party ticket giveaway rules

NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL, AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

1. Contest is open to all legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are at least 18 years old at the time of the entry.

2. Contest will take place at Island Wings Grill & Bar, located at 4409 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216

3. Winner must be a News4Jax Insider and have a valid email address.

4. To enter, reserve seating at the watch party on 9/12/2021. Space is limited to 36 seats, first-come, first-serve.

5. Winners will be chosen at random from the 36 reserved seats during the “Teal the Show” watch party.

6. MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN.

7. On or about the 3rd quarter, winners be selected in a random drawing from all eligible entries received.

8. Winner will receive two tickets to the 9/26/2021 Jaguars home game.

9. Prize will be awarded via email.

10. Limit 1 entry per person for the duration of the contest period.