Blue Crab Festival Meet & Greet Giveaway sweepstakes rules

Little Texas

Blue Crab Festival Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Official Rules

· General. By submitting an entry to the Blue Crab Festival Meet & Greet Giveaway sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”), brought to you by WJXT-Channel 4 (“Station”) and the City of Palatka, the Palatka Blue Crab Festival and Ancient City Entertainment (the “Sponsors”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official Sweepstakes rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the Sweepstakes itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any Station instructions relating to the Sweepstakes’ specific rules may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes. Participation constitutes the full and unconditional agreement of entrant to these Official Rules and Station’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes.

· Eligibility. The Sweepstakes is open only to legal U.S. residents who are a minimum of eighteen (18) years of age or older at time of entry and reside in the local viewing area. The Sweepstakes is void wherever prohibited or restricted by applicable federal or state laws and regulations. Winners of any WJXT contests or Sweepstakes that were promoted by WJXT within the 6 months immediately preceding the Sweepstakes Period are not eligible to enter or win and all entrants must be WJXT Insiders. Employees of Station and Sponsors and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, advertising and promotion agencies, and members of these employees’ immediate families (spouses, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) and those living in the same household with these employees, are not eligible to enter or win.

· How To Enter. The Sweepstakes begins at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Deadline to enter is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Station’s time clock shall be the official time clock of the Sweepstakes. To enter, you must fill out the Sweepstakes entry form provided on the Station’s contest page at www.News4JAX.com/contests (“Entry Form”). Entrants must be the registered subscriber of any e-mail address and/or telephone account included in Entry Form. You may enter once during the Sweepstakes Period. Limit one entry per person and per email address and telephone number. Multiple entries received from any person or e-mail address or telephone number will void all such additional entries. Entries generated by a script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified. Entries that are inaccurate, incomplete, illegible or corrupted are void and will not be accepted. All entries become the property of the Station and will not be acknowledged or returned except as disclosed in these Official Rules. By checking the relevant box or selection in the registration form, entrants agree that the Sponsors may contact the entrant via email with information about pre-selected goods or services. If you do not wish to receive these materials do not check the relevant box in the entry form. If at any time you do not wish to receive these materials in the future, please use the unsubscribe procedures contained in the email message.

Station may disqualify any entry that it concludes, in its sole discretion, conveys false, inaccurate or fraudulent information. The Station may disqualify any entry that violates the eligibility requirements.

· Selection of Winners. One (1) potential winner will be selected by random drawing on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from among all entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. One potential winner will be announced on The Morning Show on WJXT on Thursday, May 26, 2022, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. In addition, Station will attempt to notify the potential winner(s) via the telephone number or email address provided on the Entry Form. Potential Sweepstakes winner(s) must completely and accurately execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, publicity release and/or prize acceptance form (“Forms”) within ten (10) days of winner Notification (Station reserves the right to require quicker compliance for time sensitive prizes), or prize(s) may be forfeited and an alternate winner may be selected, time permitting. Potential winners may be required to submit a copy of a valid government photo ID in addition to any Forms. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to accurately complete and/or submit any required Forms within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, refused or declined, the potential winner may forfeit the prize and another potential winner may be selected from among the remaining eligible received, time permitting. A POTENTIAL PRIZE WINNER IS NOT A WINNER UNTIL HIS OR HER ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES HAS BEEN VERIFIED BY THE STATION. Station reserves the right to contact all Sweepstakes entrants using the contact information provided in the Entry Form to confirm any entry. The official entry list will remain the property of Station and will not be distributed to the Sponsors without the specific approval of the Sweepstakes entrant through the use of the Opt In check box on the registration form.

· Prize One (1) prize pack consisting of two (2) meet & greet passes for ‘Little Texas’, two (2) VIP admissions and two (2) t-shirts will be awarded. Approximate retail value (“ARV”) of each prize: $40. Unless otherwise stated, all prizes or prize certificates will be mailed to each winner at the address provided by the potential winner on the Entry Form. Station and Sponsors not responsible for loss, delay or damage in shipping. There will be no substitution, transfer or cash equivalent for prizes, except at the sole discretion of Station, which may substitute prizes of comparable value. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Limit one prize per person and per household. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes related to the award of the prize are solely the responsibility of the winner. Prizes are not transferable or redeemable for cash and may not be transferred, sold, bartered or auctioned. Resale of any prize component is prohibited. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied. Properly claimed prize will be awarded provided a sufficient number of eligible entries are received, but in no event will Sponsors award more prizes than are provided for in the Official Rules. Unclaimed prizes will not be awarded. For tax purposes, the winner may be required to fully complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 to the Station in order to receive the prize. If the approximate retail value of the prize(s) exceeds $600, Station and or Sponsors will arrange to issue IRS Form 1099 MISC to winner reflecting the value of the prize.

· Disclaimer and Representations. Winner(s) assumes all liability for any injuries or damages caused or claimed to be caused by his or her participation in the Sweepstakes and/or the acceptance and/or use of any prize, and releases the Station and Sponsors and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, and employees, from any such liability. Neither the Station nor the Sponsors, nor their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents and employees are responsible for: the failure of any entry to be received by the Station due to computer failures of any kind, traffic congestion on the internet or at any website, telecommunications, network, electronic, telephone or mobile service outages, delays, busy signals, or any equipment malfunctions or other technical difficulties that may prevent the Station from receiving any entry submission; entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed by computer transmissions, lost, late or damaged; any injury or damage to the entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participation or accessing or downloading any materials related to the Sweepstakes; or any human errors, any inaccurate transcription of entry information, errors in any promotional or marketing materials or errors in these Official Rules. If applicable, text message and data rates may apply, and the Station is not responsible for any fees incurred by an entrant for any method of entry.

The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Station’s website or the operation of the Sweepstakes. Failure to comply with the Official Rules may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. All decisions of the Station’s management with respect to the Sweepstakes are final.

Station reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the Sweepstakes if it is not capable of running as planned, including, without limitation, as a result of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, or for any reason whatsoever. The Station reserves the right to make changes in these Official Rules, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement or posting. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station, any event related to the Sweepstakes or prize is delayed, rescheduled, postponed, cancelled or has a change of venue, the Station reserves the right, but is not obligated, to cancel or modify the Sweepstakes and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use winner’s name, home city and state, likeness and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion and publicity without additional compensation. The winner’s name and city of residence will be posted online and mailed to those who request it.

By accessing these Official Rules or entering the Sweepstakes on www.News4JAX.com, you are deemed to agree to www.News4JAX.com’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

· Winner Announcement. For the name of the winner(s), send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt within 60 days following the end of the Sweepstakes Period to Station at 4 Broadcast Place, Jacksonville, FL 32207. Attn: Josh Beauchamp, or request it online at Insider@wjxt.com. Be sure to specify the name of the sweepstakes for which you are requesting the list of winner(s).

Station/Administrator: WJXT, 4 Broadcast Place, Jacksonville, FL 30227

Sponsors:

City of Palatka, 201 N. 2nd Street Palatka, FL 32177

Palatka Blue Crab Festival, 102 N. 1st St, Palatka, FL 32177

Ancient City Entertainment, 10 S. Castillo Dr., St. Augustine, FL 32084

