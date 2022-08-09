RULES: Take the Coke Zero Sugar 400 quiz and you could see the NASCAR regular season finale at Daytona

Test your racing trivia to win tickets to either to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 or the Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway.

It all comes down to Daytona.

With only 16 playoff spots up for grabs, anything could happen on the high banks of Daytona! Be here to experience the intensity as drivers go all out to keep their Championship hopes alive at the World Center of Racing on August 27.

So, you want to go, right?

All you have to do is answer the four trivia questions. If you get the answers correct, you will be entered into a contest to win a pair of tickets to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on August 27. Two (2) winners will win two (2) tickets to that race. Five (5) other winners will be chosen to receive two (2) tickets to the Wawa 250 Xfinity Series race on August 26. The contest runs through August 19.

Seven News4JAX Insiders have a chance to score a pair of tickets to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 or the Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway. (WJXT)

The winners will be announced on The Sunday Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on WJXT-Channel 4 on Sunday, August 21.

So good luck, and start answering those questions.

If you don’t win tickets to the races, here’s how you can still attend:

Guarantee your 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend experience today!

DaytonaInternationalSpeedway.com

1-800-PITSHOP

Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @DAYTONA for the latest Speedway news!

It is not too late to enhance your race weekend by adding UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race Access to your experience. Get access to pre-race concert, peer into the garage of your favorite driver’s car, sign the start/finish line, and so much more!

Coke Zero Sugar 400 Weekend Races

Friday, August 26 - Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at 7:30 PM ET (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

Get a glimpse of the future stars of NASCAR as they take on the high banks of DAYTONA

Adult Tickets start at $35

Kids 12 and under are FREE

Saturday, August 27 - Coke Zero Sugar 400 at 7:00 PM ET (NASCAR Cup Series)

Final race of the 2022 NASCAR regular season and will serve as the final opportunity for drivers to make the 16-driver NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Adult Tickets as low as $49

Kids 12 and under start at $10

Official Rules

No purchase necessary. One valid entry per contestant.

You must be 13 years of age or older at time of entry to be eligible for this contest. This contest is void where prohibited by law.

Winners will be notified by email. If a winner is unreachable after seven (7) days, or if that winner is unavailable for prize fulfillment, an alternate winner will be selected. If an eligible winner cannot be found for the prize, that prize will not be awarded.

News4Jax reserves the right to substitute any prize with another prize of equal or greater value.

News4Jax reserves the right to restrict the local winners to only persons whose primary residence is within a 60 mile radius of 4 Broadcast Place, Jacksonville, FL 32207.

Employees of News4Jax, its respective parent, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising sponsors and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of each are not eligible.

Contest entrants agree to abide by the terms of these Official Rules and by the decisions of the contest commissioners, which are final on all matters pertaining to the contest.

Entrants further grant to News4Jax the right to use and publish their proper name and state online and in print, or any other media, in connection with the Contest.

News4Jax reserves the right to use any and all information related to the Contest, including information on contestants obtained through the contest, for marketing purposes or any other purpose, unless prohibited by law.

The Contest and all of the related pages, contents are copyright News4Jax. Copying or unauthorized use of any copyrighted materials, trademarks or any other intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

Each winner, by acceptance of the prize, agrees to release all Sponsors, and their parent and subsidiary companies, their officers, directors, employees, agents, shareholders, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, and advertising agencies from all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages, or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership, or use of the prize.

News4Jax not responsible for Internet crashes or slowdowns caused by network congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, phone line failures, electrical outages, natural disasters or acts of man or God.

All results posted are unofficial until winners respond to e-mail notification.

Each winner is responsible for all federal, state and local taxes and will be required to complete an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prizes until completed form W-9 is received.

This contest is not intended for gambling. If it is determined that a contestant is using the contest for gambling purposes they will be disqualified and reported to authorities.

News4Jax reserves the right to change the rules at any time.

This contest is officially sponsored by News4Jax.