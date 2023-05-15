RULES: Get beach ready with Emsculpt

The Emsculpt Neo helps permanently remove fat and is like doing 20,000 crunches in a single 30-minute session.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Beach season is upon us and getting in shape to look good in that swimsuit can be tough. It takes time, effort and sometimes money.

That’s why The Aesthetics Center wants to help you achieve your health and fitness goals in 2023 and beyond.

Dr. Barbara Rappaport and her staff are Jacksonville’s only Emsuite offering combination Treatments with Emsculpt Neo, Emtone, Emsella, and EmFemme 360. Dr. Rappaport has over 20 years of experience and has been named multiple times as one of Jacksonville’s Top Doctors in Jacksonville Magazine, America’s Most Honored Doctors, and Vitals Most Compassionate Doctor awards.

A woman is seen using the Emsculpt machine. (KPRC2)

The Aesthetics Center is giving one News4JAX Insider the chance to experience Emsculpt Neo, the first and only non-invasive shaping procedure, that simultaneously provides fat elimination and muscle building.

Enter the sweepstakes below to receive 4 sessions of abdominal treatments for FREE! That’s a $3,600 value.

Check out Dr. Rappaport’s practice and other offerings, like the Emface bus tour on Tuesday, May 23 at the Aesthetics Center at jaxaestheticscenter.com.

The sweepstakes run from midnight on May 15 to 10 a.m. on May 23. Our winner will be announced that day on River City LIVE at 11 a.m. on WJXT-Channel 4.