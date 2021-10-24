Create art like never before with this $29.99 Adobe CC training bundle

You'll get lifetime access to seven distinct courses packed with over 59 hours of content explaining Adobe XD, Photoshop, After Effects, and Illustrator.

Adobe Photoshop is so ubiquitous that “photoshop” has become a part of the modern lexicon — but that’s not all the premiere software company has to offer.

Adobe offers an entire suite of top-tier editing products, which have become the preferred tools of choice for creatives in several industries. Whether you’re a photographer, a graphic designer, a motion graphic designer or an app developer, Adobe has the perfect program to make your imagination come to life.

For a limited time, you can learn the ins and outs of several Adobe CC programs for just $29.99 with The Epic 2022 Adobe Creative Cloud Training Bundle. That’s 97 percent off its original value, making this a thousand-dollar deal now available for under $30.

When you purchase this exclusive bundle, you’ll get lifetime access to seven distinct courses packed with over 59 hours of content explaining Adobe XD, Photoshop, After Effects, and Illustrator.

Two informative Adobe XD courses walk users through the process of designing a mobile application. Today’s designers need to learn how to create beautiful apps easily, which is why utilizing Adobe XD can help designers create apps for clients. These Adobe XD training courses even teach students how to animate their apps, create a responsive app for mobile, and create custom presentations to show off your design.

Additionally, two Photoshop courses teach users how to use what’s considered “the best design software in the world.” Through these courses, you’ll learn how to work with masks and layers in Photoshop, use Selection tools, and fix photographic issues like poor tone range or low contrast. After learning the Photoshop basics, you’ll be able to take a course that teaches you expert tips and tricks to edit photos like a pro and make a career out of doing it.

These are just half of the courses available in The Epic 2022 Adobe Creative Cloud Training Bundle, which is available now for a limited time for only $29.99. Become the best version of your creative self by mastering Adobe CC with this invaluable bundle — and now, it’s at an affordable discount.

