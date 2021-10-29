Save 50% off this Ninja Dragon Quadcopter Drone right now

This upgraded Ninja Dragon Drone allows you to view real-time photographs and not miss out on a single moment with its compatible Wi-Fi app.

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’re a creative and adventurous person that likes to record your travels and you haven’t invested in a drone just yet, now might be a perfect time. Being able to capture pictures from up above gives your pictures and videos totally different vibes and you don’t have to be an international spy to own and operate one.

Anyone can order one on the internet and right now you can grab The Ninja Dragon J10X Wi-Fi RC Quadcopter Drone with 4K HD Camera for just $99.

This upgraded Ninja Dragon Drone allows you to view real-time photographs and not miss out on a single moment with its compatible Wi-Fi app. Its high-quality 4K HD camera is capable of capturing HQ images and videos, and its nifty gesture photo-taking features allow you to capture images with just a point of a finger.

Ad

If you’re worried about the drone steadiness mid-flight, don’t fret. The Ninja Dragon J10X has 6 channels that provide flexible control. This gives you the ability to raise, lower, forward, retreat, and rotate the drone easily. It also has 3 flight speed levels that make flying more interesting.

With the headless mode, you don’t need to adjust the aircraft’s position before it takes flight. Even cooler is that with a single-click return feature, this drone will find itself home.

The Ninja Dragon also comes with a 1,800mAh battery that will last for up to 20 minutes of flying and the Wi-Fi function. will allow you to take photos, videos, and transfer images in real-time through your mobile phone’s camera.

If you’re ready to take the leap to get real-time quality photographs, The Ninja Dragon J10X Wi-Fi RC Quadcopter Drone with 4K HD Camera usually sells for $199, but for a limited time, you can grab it on sale for $99.

Ad

Prices subject to change