Get a $40 Lifetime Dollar Flight Club Premium subscription to save up to $2,000 on economy fares

If you are planning to travel in the coming year, chances are you’ll have to take into account rising plane fares in 2023. Fortunately, with a lifetime subscription to the Dollar Flight Club Premium plan you could save up to $2000 on both domestic and international flights. You can get this subscription for a best-on-web price of only $39.99 until March 31 during our Spring Break Is Calling $5K Travel Giveaway. Even better, when you buy one, you’ll get five entries to win flights for two wherever you’d like to go. (up to $5K value)!

You’ll receive alerts about deals on flights that depart from your nearest airports. They include both domestic and international flights. You’ll even hear about the mistake fares airlines sometimes publish accidentally. You can fly round trip to Amsterdam for $340, Cancun for $175, Miami for $85 and much more.

You’d have to hunt night and day to find bargains like that and, really, who has time for that? Now Dollar Flight Club can find them for you. This is a lifetime subscription, too, so you’ll never have to miss another incredible vacation. The deals will come right to your inbox, then you can just choose a favorite.

You also get lots of other perks with the Dollar Flight Club Premium plan, such as discounts as high as 50% from Dollar Flight Club partners such as Acanela Expeditions, Babbel and more. Instant email alerts allow you to grab deals right from any of your devices. You even get all kinds of tips from travel experts. Then you’re all set to just take off and go, maybe pack a travel drone for some amazing photos.

Over a million global users enjoy the service, and Forbes says:

“A great paid service is Dollar Flight Club, which boasts an impressive average of $500 saved per ticket.”

