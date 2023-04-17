Get started on your wellness journey with this smart scale and app for $32.99

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

TL;DR: The Roomie Sophie Smart Body Scale with Free App is on sale for just $32.99 (reg. 79) — that’s 58% off!

We all know scale reads can be fickle, and can be extremely frustrating when tracking progress and monitoring changes. The Roomie Sophie Smart Scale is the most accurate body scanner on the market and has 11 metrics to help you better understand your body’s needs. This scale measures your BMI, weight, body fat, bone mass, etc., and will help you start accomplishing your wellness goals.

This affordable smart scale pairs with their own Feelfit app (as well as other third-party apps) and is super easy to set up. Using four high-precision sensors, the scale communicates with the app to analyze your stats to calculate your body’s composition and age. The innovative BIA technology auto-calibrates your data after each use and gives you a precise read every time you step on the scale.

Stop waiting to make changes in your life and get excited about your health journey. The app creates progress reports of your physical weight score, muscle mass index, protein, and visceral fat, and sends them directly to your phone.

Whether you’re trying to lose weight, maintain, or keep track of your little one’s growth, the Sophie Scale has benefits for all ages. Compatible with iOS and Android devices, you can create multiple user profiles for everyone in your family for extra accountability.

The Roomie Sophie Scale also comes with a Workout Buddy feature for setting goals and checking off achievements. Sync and record stats with Google Fit, Apple Health, Fitbit, and more! It’s like having a personal trainer and nutrition coach at your disposal!

It’s time to get serious about your health. Get the Roomie Sophie Smart Body Scale with Free App for $32.99 (originally $79), or 58% off!

Prices subject to change.