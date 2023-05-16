Get lifetime access to Babbel, the world’s #1 top grossing language-learning app for $200

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Learn a new language with the world’s #1 top-grossing language-learning app. Babbel offers bite-sized lessons in 14 languages that fit into your busy schedule for only $199.97 (reg. $599).

There is no doubt about it. Undertaking to speak a new language requires the will to learn and the resolve to practice. If you can commit to these two things, then Babbel can help you to become conversant in any one (or more!) of the fourteen languages the app offers in as little as fifteen minutes a day.

While ideally, we would love to jet off to Italy or France or Spain, or whatever country happens to speak the language we desire to learn and immerse ourselves until we’re fluent, for most of us, this is just not feasible. So until such time that you can board that plane and visit those destinations, getting yourself started so that you can converse with the locals once you get there is a big step.

As a tourist in a foreign country, having the skills to speak the language can only make your stay easier and more enjoyable. Imagine ordering from the menu without having to ask about every single item, using the transportation system with confidence, or being able to ask directions and actually understand them. The locals appreciate that you have taken the time and interest in their culture, and will often help you even further.

Of course, traveling abroad is just one instance when being bilingual is useful. Speaking a second or third language can further your career, particularly since so many organizations are now global. It can also help to stave off dementia, help to boost your confidence, make you a better communicator, and offers so many other benefits.

Whether you’re at a beginner level or advanced, Babbel offers instruction in 14 different languages. With bite-sized lessons that cover a wide range of real-life topics, you will be able to fit in a session anytime during your busy day. Thanks to its speech recognition feature, you will be able to determine if you are saying everything just right, while the personalized review sessions will reinforce what you have learned.

Babbel is rated the #1 top-grossing language-learning app in the world with over 10 million users across the globe, and is the recipient of such high praise as “I learned more in the first sections than I had over more than a year with another program,” and “You can’t go wrong with Babbel. Learning a language is easy and fun.”

From now until 11:59 p.m. on May 23, 2023, lifetime access to Babbel can be yours for only $199.97—that’s less than half of the suggested retail price of $599—no coupon necessary.

