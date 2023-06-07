Make a passive income on the stock market with this useful app, $20 off today

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

TL;DR: The top-rated Tykr Stock Screener app helps you harness the power of the stock market for yourself. Usually $270, not only is a lifetime subscription to its Pro Plan on sale for just $119.99 right now for Father’s Day, but until 6/11, you can take a further $20 off with the code STOCK.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/l8BteZaxI0w

The stock market offers unparalleled opportunities for creating your own wealth, as a passive income stream and a way of building long-term protection against inflation. But, it also doesn’t have to be complicated. To tap into the potential of the stock market for yourself, all you need to do is understand how it works, so you can make informed decisions. Top-rated app Tykr helps you learn exactly how to do that.

Usually $270, you can grab a Tykr Stock Screener: Pro Plan Lifetime Subscription in our Father’s Day sale for just $119.99. Then, enter the coupon code STOCK at checkout to drive the price even lower and take a further $20 off. You’ll have to be quick to take advantage though, as this special code will only last through to midnight on 6/11.

Users love it, with an excellent 4.9 out of 5-star rating from users on Trustpilot, and an equally high 4.9 out of 5-star rating on AppSumo. Here’s why: Tykr makes understanding the stock market easy, by analyzing more than 9000 US stocks using its smart algorithm to tell you which are low or high risk, and the overall financial strength of a stock, all in just 30 seconds. It assigns each stock a score out of 20, and the higher the score, the safer the investment. Who knew stocks could be so simple?

Its easy-to-use dashboard makes keeping track of your stocks a breeze, with easy navigation and a handy portfolio tracker, so you can monitor your investments’ performance, all in one place.

Even more than that, Tykr is also an education platform, so you’ll learn how to make informed investment decisions and reduce risk. Plus, with this lifetime subscription, you’ll pay once and you’re done.

Take the mystery out of the stock market with Tykr Stock Screener: Pro Plan Lifetime Subscription, on sale for $119.99, plus a further $20 off, when you enter the code STOCK at checkout by 11:59 p.m. on 6/11.

Prices subject to change.