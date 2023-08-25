See the world from a different angle with a dual camera drone, now under $80 during our Labor Day Sale

Drones allow you to capture photos and videos from heights and angles you could never reach on your own. You’d expect such a cool piece of technology to be incredibly pricey, but the Ninja Dragons Blade X 4K Dual Camera Drone, usually retailing for $199, is now on sale for $79.97 during our Labor Day Sale!

If you’re interested in photography — or just cool tech in general — you’ve probably thought about getting a drone. After all, as outlets like TechRadar and The New York Times have pointed out, drones make aerial photography much more accessible, allowing you to capture gorgeous photos and videos from unbelievable heights. But, this kind of technology must be prohibitively expensive, right?

Not so fast. You can now get a drone with 4K cameras for under $80 during our Labor Day Sale! The Ninja Dragons Blade X 4K Dual Camera Drone, which is valued at $199, is now on sale for just $79.97. No coupon is needed to secure this deal, but this price drop does end September 4 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Yes, this is a simpler model, but that doesn’t mean it works poorly. This particular drone does everything you’d want one to do. It soars through the air snapping stunning photos and recording videos, is easily controlled via a remote, you can watch what it’s capturing in real-time, and it always comes back thanks to the one-click takeoff and landing technology.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/eClyOapKIRA

Here’s what else we love about the Ninja Dragon 4K drone:

It can soar to incredible heights, as you can control it within 120 and 150 meters.

The two 4K cameras capture sharp and clear imagery.

It’s lightweight and foldable, meaning you can bring it on the go wherever.

It utilizes a special electronic stabilization system, so it doesn’t flail and shake around as it’s flying through the sky.

Whether you’re a beginner just getting familiar with drone photography or an expert looking to add another fun, innovative tool to your arsenal, this dual-camera drone is a solid, affordable choice.

Grab the Ninja Dragons Blade X 4K Dual Camera Drone now for just $79.97. Hurry, this price drop only lasts until September 4 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific!

