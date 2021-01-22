The Yedi Evolution Air Fryer is a game changer in the kitchen and it’s on sale for 15% right now

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, in partnership with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Air fryers can be a game-changer in the kitchen. Not only are they a healthier option to deep-fried foods, but they can also be used to make countless delicious meals in a fraction of the time, due to the elimination of preheating time and smaller cooking space.

If you haven’t joined in with millions of Americans who have an air fryer in their kitchen, now is the time to check out the Yedi 6.8Qt Evolution Air Fryer, on sale for a great price of $109.99.

As seen on Good Morning America, Inc. 500, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, Business Insider, The View and InStyle, the Yedi Evolution Air Fryer is the only air fryer currently available with a 360° stainless steel motif that fits with most kitchen designs and won’t take up a ton of space on the counters.

If you’re new to air fryers, no need to worry, this cool air fryer is equipped with the largest LCD display screen to date and has 8 easy-to-use presets and large correlative icon display graphics, making it super user-friendly that anyone, novice to expert, can utilize.

Want to do more than just air fry some mozzarella sticks? The Yedi Evolution Air Fryer also comes with a ceramic-coated divider, perforated parchment steaming papers, an 8″ ceramic-coated pizza pan, a multi-purpose rack, 3 stainless steel skewers, a cupcake silicone pan, and dehydrator racks, meaning you can cook a lot of different foods in the Yedi, versus traditional air fryers.

If you need more convincing, the 6.8 quartz size of the Yedi provides an additional full quart advantage in comparison to other comparable products, and the removable ceramic-coated basket in the Yedi Evolution Air Fryer is PFOA-free, BPA-Free, lead-free, and cadmium free.

With all the added features that the Yedi 6.8Qt Evolution Air Fryer has and at the great price of only $109.99 for a limited time, you’re not going to want to miss this deal.

Prices subject to change.