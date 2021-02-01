You can learn sign language and broaden your communication skills with this American Sign Language bundle

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, in partnership with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Learning a second language is not only good for the brain, but also expands your ability to communicate and brings awareness to a completely different community.

Sign language is considered a language and it’s currently the fifth most used language in the United States.

If you’ve been wanting to expand your communication skills and learn American Sign Language, there is no better time than the present with The Complete 2021 American Sign Language Master Class Bundle on sale now for the low price of $19.99.

Whether you’re looking to learn sign language to better connect with someone close to you that is hearing-impaired, or want to advance your career by becoming efficient in another language, this bundle will have everything you need to get started.

Ad

This American Sign Language Bundle provides you the opportunity to experience the full range of ASL courses, from beginner to advanced ASL signs.

You’ll get access to 53 lectures and 75 hours of content 24/7 that include learning the basics, from the sign language alphabet to more advanced signs such as medical emergencies.

There’s even a course on deaf etiquette, which will give you tips on how to respond properly and respectfully to a deaf person.

As an added bonus, The Complete 2021 American Sign Language Master Class Bundle includes a course for baby sign language – and, you’ll have unlimited access to all the courses in this bundle for life.

This American Sign Language course is CPD-Accredited with 30 CPD credits and is instructed by Cudoo.com, the flagship product of LearningOnline.xyz.

One happy customer of the course bundle left a glowing review, saying, “It is simple. It is intuitive. It covers the essentials necessary to communicate. I really appreciate its simplicity of use.”

Ad

If you’re ready to start learning sign language and broaden your communication skills with the hearing-impaired community, now is a great time to take advantage of this limited-time discount of 80% off the regular price of $99, bringing the cost of this bundle down to only $19.99.

Prices subject to change