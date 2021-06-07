This award-winning writing tool helps you write error-free work emails

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Algorithms for writing have progressed far beyond spellcheck and Clippy. Now, modern software can help you improve your writing for a wide variety of audiences through editing, revision and style features.

Hone in on your writing craft and ensure that you produce clean copy with a lifetime subscription to the award-winning ProWritingAid bundle. This includes both a lifetime subscription to the ProWritingAid multi-use writing software and a lifetime membership to ProWritingAid University: a multifaceted online writing course.

ProWritingAid’s software is designed to improve the style and strength of your writing with real-time checking so you can churn out error-free written work. Learn as you edit with immediate suggestions and improvements. Use Word Explorer and a contextual thesaurus to always find the right word.

Beyond just revisions, it gives you tools to polish your writing on a longer-term basis. View overall reports of your writing so you can view bigger picture trends and areas to improve. Create a personal guide and dictionary to develop your own unique voice.

Over 2 million writers use ProWritingAid for its multi-pronged approach. It received 4.7/5 star reviews on Google and Capterra and was listed as One of The Best Proofreading Software To Use: 2021 Edition by Kindlepreneur.

Deepen your writing skills with the ProWritingAid University, which includes self-paced courses for you to practice writing and develop a versatile toolkit on your own schedule. This bundle features workshops, writing challenges, live events and access to a community of writers and instructors. Pursue your goals and dreams as a writer with courses that focus on a range of genres and formats.

Valued at $1899, this software and course bundle are on sale at an 89% discount, bringing the price down to just $199. With lifetime access to these products, you can keep growing as a writer while ensuring that everything you write is crisp and strong.

