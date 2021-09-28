Get a comfy night’s sleep and save $55 on this eco-friendly cooling sheet set

These cool-touch sheet sets are constructed with a proprietary blend of ultra-fine microfiber along with moisture-absorbing CoolMax fabric to help keep you cool.

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT/WCWJ receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Do you ever wish that you could go back to the days when you were younger and slept through the night without having to get up and go to the bathroom or wake up drenched in sweat? Well, we can’t help you with the bathroom problem but we might be able to help you with the night sweating issue.

If you often wake up during the night sweating no matter how low you set the air conditioner, it might be time to ditch those scratchy cotton sheets and pick up this Kathy Ireland 6-Piece CoolMax Sheet Set.

These sheets are super cool, literally, and they’re perfect for those who are hot sleepers or those that experience night sweating. Kathy Ireland cool-touch sheet sets are constructed with a proprietary blend of ultra-fine microfiber along with moisture-absorbing CoolMax fabric.

Ad

Instead of sweat soaking your body and your sheets while you sleep, this special blend pulls moisture away from your skin and spreads it across the fabric, allowing for quicker evaporation. Not only will these sheets keep you cooler while you’re sleeping but they’re also silky soft, hypoallergenic, wrinkle-resistant, and eco-friendly.

One happy customer recently left a five-star review that reads, “These sheets are incredibly soft and amazingly cool! I can sleep more comfortably through the night. Can’t beat the price!”

These Kathy Ireland sheets come in a six-piece set that includes a full-size fitted sheet, flat sheet, and four pillowcases that don’t fade no matter how often you wash them.

If you’re ready to ditch the sweat and get a comfy, cool night’s sleep, right now you can grab the full-size Kathy Ireland 6-Piece CoolMax Sheet Set for only $33.99. That’s a savings of 61% of fthe regular price of $89 but only for a limited time.

Ad

Prices subject to change.