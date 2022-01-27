Save 13% off this MagSafe-compatible wireless charger 2-pack

Not only is this wireless charger MagSafe compatible but it was also designed specifically for any of the iPhone 12 models or newer so it'll easily attach.

If you have a wireless device, you have a charger. If you have multiple wireless devices, you have multiple charging cords. Some of them probably work, some most likely don’t work and if you have teenagers, some of them are probably missing in action.

If charging cords have you all tangled up it might be time to consider a wireless charger.

The Magnet Wireless Charger is a great option and right now you can grab one pack or two packs for just $25.99.

Not only is this wireless charger MagSafe compatible but it was also designed specifically for any of the iPhone 12 models or newer so it’ll easily attach. Even more impressive is that this magnet can reach through your phone case, as long as it’s not thicker than 5 millimeters. That means you can catch a charge without having to remove your case each time.

The wireless charging pad folds up easily which makes it perfect for teenagers to slide into their backpacks or for adults to bring it with them when they travel.

If you don’t have an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, don’t worry! You can still relish the benefits of this wireless charger because it also works on Qi-enabled devices and most wireless earbud cases like Pixel Buds, AirPods Pro, and Galaxy Buds+.

Another great feature of this bright white Magnet Wireless charger is the 3.3-foot long cable. With length like that, you won’t have to worry about standing next to a charger for hours on end.

If this sounds like the perfect wireless charger for you, check this deal out. Regularly $29, right now you can grab this Magnet Wireless Charger for just $25.99. You’ll get two 3.3 foot cables but you might want to grab an extra pack for the teenagers in your house too.

