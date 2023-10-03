Save money with these awesome Insider Deals

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with MorningSave. WJXT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Another week means it’s time for you to save money when you shop these amazing Insider Deals.

We have some that are not to be missed. Get ready for some practical items that you’ll use everyday and will help you get a jump start on your holiday shopping.

To get shopping for these exclusive deals, just click the link here. It’s that easy!

First up, the perfect bag to give as a gift or get a couple for yourself -- The H by Halston Crossbody Messenger Handbag. It’s not too big and not too small -- this bag is just right. It fits all the essentials and does so while looking super chic. What we love most about this bag is that it offers convenient organization with multiple compartments and pockets. There’s a place for it all

You’ll get so much use from this bag. You can easily go from day to night with one accessory - the thicker cross body strap has a casual vibe, while the thinner strap is a bit more elegant.

You may have seen this for as much as $98, but with this Insider Deal, you can get one for $20 -- a gigantic discount of 80%.

Now, how about a way to have your own fresh, homemade yogurt right from your kitchen and save money? The Dash Greek Yogurt makes this happen for you,and the best part is that you control the ingredients. Organic? Sweetened? Flavored? Plain? You can make it exactly to you and your family’s liking.

Just use any type of milk and a bit of store bough yogurt to get started. You leave it overnight and you’ll wake up to all the probiotic benefits of greek yogurt right at home. To make it even more convenient, it’s compact won’t clutter up your space. Plus, it’s super popular with nearly one thousand people giving it 5-star reviews.

You may have seen this for as much as $50, but with this incredible Insider Deal, you can start making your own greek yogurt for $19.99 -- a huge discount of 60%.

Now to something that is a perfect to hold onto for a stocking stuffer. We’re talking about the Aukey True Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case. We all need at least a few sets of headphones -- for the house, office, gym, bag, car -- you name it!

These water-resistant earbuds have all the bells and whistles and look of those other big name headphones without the big price tag. These feature bluetooth for fast pairing, hands free calling, voice assistant and much more. Our favorite feature is the five hour battery life, plus 25 hours of additional time with the charging case.

Like we said, it’s not too early to start grabbing stocking stuffers, and these would make a great gift for anyone! You many have seen these for as much as $40, but with this exclusive Insider Deal, you can get them for $12 -- a huge 70% off. These are not to be missed!

When you’re ready to get in a little self-care, you can enlist the help of the Breo iSee Massager. Your body can benefit from massages in more places than just your neck and back. This massager provides relief after long hours of work, glued to electronics and everyday stressors.

It targets acupuncture points around the eyes, eyebrows and temples with air pressure massage, vibration and heat. For an even more relaxing experience, it also features four soothing sounds! It’s also nice and compact, so you can take it with you anywhere.

You’ve likely seen these for as much as $80, but with this Insider Deal, you can get it for 29.99 and save 63%. Another great gift idea if you ask us!

To get shopping, just click or tap the link here, and look for the Insider Deals. Remember these are only available while supplies last, so don’t miss out! Happy shopping and happy saving!