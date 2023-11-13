Check out these new Insider Deals just in time for holiday shopping

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WJXT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Can you believe that the holidays are just around the corner? You know what that means? It’s time to start shopping! Luckily for you, we have a new batch of Insider Deals to make your holiday shopping just a little bit easier.

To get shopping, just click or tap the link here. It’s that simple! Happy shopping!

Good lighting changes everything! Give your space a makeover in minutes thanks to this Doorbuster Deal and create a mood for every room!

With the Merkury Innovations Smart Wi-Fi LED Light Strips you get easy, damage-free installation you can do yourself. These can be used under kitchen cabinets, around the bathroom mirrors, on stairways or even as tv backlights. You name it!

Strip a little too long? No problem, just cut it to fit your space. You can adjust the brightness and color with just a swipe of the app, with Google or Alexa. Getting up to turn off lights is a thing of the past!

Millions of people have ordered this for a lot more, but you are the lucky shoppers getting 5 strips for just $20. That’s right, you may have seen these for up to $100, but with this exclusive Insider Deal, you can save 80% and get 5 for $20. Imagine how much fun these will be around the holidays.

Next up, let’s talk about something that can get you set for your holiday photos and beyond. Get ready to prep, plump and prime with this set from True & Luscious! This is the brand’s best-selling bundle! The products are designed to help hydrate and create a smooth canvas for your lips and eye makeup.

Angel Eyes acts like a magnet to dramatically extend the life of your eyeshadow, eyeliner and concealer. Makeup applies more evenly, vibratly and stays in place for up to 12 hours of extended wear. And who doesn’t want to keep their eye makeup in place all day?

The Flowerdose is a powerful blend of organic floral extract, orchid stem cells, rosewater and vegan hyaluronic acid. It’s designed to boost hydration and skin elasticity. Think of it as an anti-aging topical and makeup primer in one!

You may have seen this set for as much as $56, but with this Insider Deal, you can this set for $15 -- a huge savings of 73%. No doubt that this duo will help you get your skin ready for the holidays.

Now here’s an item that will come in handy with your new primer. This item solves two needs one -- needing a lit, magnification mirror, and two -- needing some extra storage space. Thankfully, we’ve got it for one low price with the Sharper Image Spa Studio 10-inch LED Vanity Mirror with Built-In Storage Trays. The swing out storage trays keep your accessories, makeup and knick-knacks organized, While the built-in LED halo light ring is dimmable and can be adjusted with just the touch of a finger.

There’s still one more thing! The mirror has a standard view on one side, but flip it over and you’ll get five times the magnification. There’s also 10 times mirror attachment that you can keep on or take with you for on-the-go touch ups! You may have seen this for as much a $200, but with this fabulous Insider Deal, you can get one for $49.99, a major discount of 75%.

Let’s move on to the kitchen. Who doesn’t want to make groceries stretch as much as possible? This deal is all about saving. With this set from Anova, you will save your food’s shelf-life, thus saving you money. That means no more throwing food away that wasn’t stored properly.

Plus, when you vacuum seal portion sizes, you save time with dinner ready-to-go. You just have to take out enough food for one, or a feast for the family! The included bags can be used for sous vide cooking, as well! They can even be washed out and reused. This vacuum sealer removes and blocks all oxygen from bags, keeping your food fresher longer. But don’t let the science intimidate you, the unit’s simplicity is a key part of its design. And even better, the cordless handheld vacuum is ultra compact, making it easy to store.

You may have seen this vacuum sealer for as much as $50, but you can save 70% and get one for $15. This will come so in handy for the holidays!!

So what are you waiting for? To get shopping, just click or tap the link here. It’s that easy. Happy shopping, and happy saving.