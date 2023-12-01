Keep on holiday shopping with these exclusive Insider Deals

We hope you enjoy Deals4Jax, brought to you in connection with MorningSave. WJXT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Black Friday may be over, but that doesn’t mean you should stop shopping!

Luckily for you, we’ve got plenty of Insider Deals to keep the shopping going. The holidays are right around the corner, and we have a feeling you won’t be able to resist when it comes to this week’s Insider Deals.

To see the Deals, keep on scrolling, and to snatch up one of these exclusive Insider Deals, just click or tap the link here. Happy shopping!

We’re about to enter the hottest time for entertaining - are you ready? Well, if you don’t have this 2-pack of LED speakers from Koble, the answer is probably no!

These feature seven colors and four light modes, including flash, strobe, fade or dance for every occasion. Connect and stream your music wirelessly with Bluetooth and pair the two speakers you get in this deal for the true stereo sound. Plan on taking the party outdoors? No problem! These speakers are weather and splash resistant for worry free fun outside.

You may have seen these for as much as $200 - that’s $100 each - but with this Insider Deal, you can get two for $29.99 -- a massive discount of 85%. It’ll be easy to get the party started with this deal!

Moving on to more technology. Gone are the days when alarm clocks are just an alarm clock. There’s so much more we can get from just one device. With the iHome Bluetooth Alarm Clock Radio you can have everything you need in one space saving gadget.

Connect to Bluetooth and use the phone’s speaker option to make phone calls, or use the caller ID function to see who’s calling you. Access Siri or Google Assistant to send text messages, listen to music, check the weather and more ! It also has a USB charging port to charge your device.

You may have seen the iHome Alarm Clock for as much as $60, but with this exclusive Insider Deal, you can get one for 58% off -- just $24.99. This deal is perfect for holiday gift giving but perfect to get for yourself, too.

Next up is an item that you can’t go wrong with this holiday season. This deal is absolutely not to be missed. Where else can you get world-recognized JVC brand wireless headphones at just $14.99? Enjoy high quality beats with long-listening comfort, and look good doing it because these are available in two fun and bright colors -- teal and orange.

Also, the adjustable slide and plush ear cushions create the ultimate fit. Don’t want to stop the music? You’re in luck, because the charge lasts up to 17 hours so you can enjoy your music, podcasts and more without interruption! When not in use, the headphones can be neatly and compactly carried in your bag.

You may have seen these for as much as $30, but with this crazy-good Insider Deal, you can get one for $14.99 -- a whopping 50% off.

Let’s keep with the theme of being stylish, but this time with your jewelry. Add a personal touch to any outfit with these customer favorite initial necklaces from Niss & Nifloat. Initial necklaces are a big-time trend that isn’t going away. From celebs to influencers, they are all showing off the initial of their first name, child, partner and even pet!

These make a great statement piece and super sentimental gifts. Plus, you get two in the deal, so you don’t have to choose between your favorite grandchild or child. And these make the perfect holiday gift whether you put them in a stocking or under the tree. You may have seen these for as much as $100, but with this amazing Insider Deal you get two for $20 -- an amazing 80% off.

To get shopping, just click or tap the link here. Remember these are only available while supplies last, so don’t miss out! Happy shopping and happy saving!