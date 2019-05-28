25% of third graders in Duval risk being held back

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Test results are in and the numbers show a concerning amount of third graders are at risk of being held back.

The Department of Education finds that statewide, 20% of third graders are at risk of repeating the third grade. That includes many students in Jacksonville. The results also show some local counties are doing better overall.

These numbers are based on how third graders did on the Florida Standards Assessment language arts tests. The results are split into five performance levels and students need to score a two or higher to advance to fourth grade.

For Duval County, the results show 25% failed to do so. Statewide, 20% of third graders are at risk of repeating third grade. Percentages of students who failed to reach a score of two or above from area districts :

Clay – 11%

St. Johns – 6%

Nassau – 7%

Putnam – 31% - Highest percentage in our area

Alachua – 21%

Bradford –9%

Union – 6%

Baker – 6%

Columbia – 10%



Duval County's top performers include:

Jacksonville Beach Elementary School, where 99% of students scored a three or higher

J. Allen Axon Elementary School

Seaside Community Charter School



The worst performing schools in Jacksonville are:

GRASP Academy

Carter G. Woodson Elementary School

Lake Forest Elementary School



Some may recall, Lake Forest Elementary was one of two struggling schools in Duval County that was moved to outside management.

The good news? Local counties are doing better than they did in 2015. The number of students with satisfactory scores or higher in Duval County went from 46% to 51%.

Clay County jumped from 62% to 68%

St Johns County improved from 73% to 78%



It’s also important to note that some students who don’t meet the minimum score can be granted what is called a good cause exemption and be promoted to the fourth grade. If your child was one of those to not score high enough, you will be notified. Click to read more on the results.

Percentage of third-graders scoring 3 or above on FSA Language Arts exam over the years

