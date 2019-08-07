Duval County's teacher of the year helps you prep for new school year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thousands of students are getting ready to go back to school. That means teachers are hard at work getting ready for their big day, too.

To help some of them get through those jitters, Duval County Teacher of the Year Sarah Pasion has some advice.

Pasion, who has spent more than 15 years teaching at Sadie Tillis Elementary School, was presented with the 2019 Florida Blue Duval County Teacher of the Year award earlier this year.

Pasion stopped by The Morning Show on Wednesday to share her tips for back-to-school prep.

"I think communication with family should be the top priority," Pasion said. "The best way to avoid misunderstandings between parents and teachers is to have clear and ongoing communication in the beginning of the school year. There are different forms of communication like phone calls, emails and we have this DOJO. Most teachers in our school are using the DOJO, it's an app, and our district will have a DCPS mobile app that will give more information about their students that will start on the first day of school."

You may be wondering, how the Teacher of the Year spends her summer.

Pasion spent several days at a fellowship conference in Charlotte, North Carolina.

She and a small group of other teachers worked on team building and making sure all students have the same access to education.

