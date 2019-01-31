DeSantis​ issues executive order eliminating Common Core in Florida

CAPE CORRAL, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday he is issuing an executive order to eliminate Common Core from Florida schools.

"One of the things we would constantly hear about on the campaign trail is frustration from parents with Common Core and the testing," DeSantis said at a news conference at Ida S. Baker High School in Cape Coral.

The governor said he wants to work with the Florida Department of Education as well as speak with teachers and parents about their experiences with Common Core, a federal initiative to standardize mathematics and language arts standards of what students should know at the end of each grade. Some parents argued the guidelines were too rigid and required too much testing for students.

The governor said he wants to streamline standardized testing, make civics a priority in schools and increase the rate of literacy.

"Let's get this right," DeSantis said. "We want high quality, we want to demand excellence."

"When you complained about Common Core, I heard you. I told you I would do something about (it), and today, we're acting to bring those promises into reality."

Florida is the fifth state to withdraw from the Common Core standards.

On Wednesday at a news conference at Tampa Bay Technical High School, DeSantis announced a plan to improve Florida's workforce education program.

