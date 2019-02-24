Magnet, school transfer option deadline for Duval County is Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The enrollment period for magnet or special transfer option schools in Duval County ends this week.

The deadline to apply for these schools is 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

As a resource, School Choice staff will be at the Schultz Center at 4019 Boulevard Center Dr. in Jacksonville from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. They will be available to answer any school choice questions and help families complete their applications.

To make the process easier, DCPS offers several essential tips for picking the best school for a child's interests and needs:

All applications are online. In previous years, there have been paper applications. This year, all school choice applications for the 2019-2020 school year must be completed online. You will need a Parent/Guardian OneView account to access FOCUS so that you can submit your online application(s) for magnet and/or special transfer option school(s). If you need instructions to set up an account and apply, go to www.duvalschools.org/schoolchoice. The deadline for magnet and special transfer option school choices is Feb. 28. Unlike previous years where there were separate deadlines for magnet programs and special transfer option schools, all applications for these two types of schools must be turned in by Feb. 28. The School Choice office has moved! The School Choice office is no longer located in the District Administration building. If you have additional questions you want answered in person, please report to Team Building B (Boulevard Center Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32207).

Parents can also visit the "Your Most Asked Questions Answered: School Choice" page on the Team Duval Newsroom website for more information.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.