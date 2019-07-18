Ex-DCPS bookkeeper charged with fraud, grand theft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A former bookkeeper for Duval County Public Schools is accused of using her position to steal thousands of dollars from the district.

Tamika Martinez-Abihai, 32, was arrested last Wednesday by Duval County School Board Police and is charged with seven counts of organized fraud, three counts of grand theft and two counts of petty theft.

Martinez-Abihai was initially hired as a bookkeeper at Normandy Village Elementary School in August 2016. She was transferred to Raines High School in August 2017 and transferred to Westview K-8 in April 2018.

On July 2, she was terminated from her employment with the DCPS for "job abandonment."

According to her arrest report, Martinez-Abihai turned in fake invoices showing she bought items with her personal credit card, then fraudulently reimbursed herself with money from DCPS.

She has bonded out of the Duval County Jail.



