Illinois educator picked to lead Florida State College at Jacksonville

John Avendano will be Florida State College at Jacksonville's next president. (Courtesy of FSCJ)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After an eight-month search, Illinois educator John Avendano has been tapped to become president of Florida State College at Jacksonville, the school said in a news release Thursday.

Avendano is president and CEO of Kankakee Community College and has previously held positions such as president of the Illinois Council of Public Community College Presidents.

The Board of Trustees of Florida State College at Jacksonville selected Avendano after he visited the Jacksonville school this week and was interviewed.

"Dr. Avendano brings a fresh vision, shared values, industry expertise and a true passion for education that will lead our institution to new heights,” board Chairwoman Karen Bowling said in a prepared statement. “Together with our faculty, staff, students and community partners, we believe he will enhance our strategic vision for the college and continue to elevate FSCJ both regionally and nationally.”

The search stemmed from the retirement last year of former President Cynthia Bioteau. Avendano will replace Kevin Hyde, who has served as interim president.

