Lee High teacher reassigned after profanity written on whiteboard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Lee High School teacher is under investigation after photos on social media appeared to show profanity written on a school white board.

According to a spokeswoman with Duval County Public Schools, the photos were posted and circulated on social media last week.

The spokeswoman did not disclose the profanity that was used or the name of the teacher involved.

In a statement to parents, Lee High Principal Timothy Feagins said the teacher has been reassigned to duties without access to students.

"From a personal standpoint, I can tell you that we have very high standards for the instructional experience here at Lee, and we will endeavor to meet that standard every day," Feagins wrote in the statement. "Thank you for your continued support of Lee High School and if you have any feedback or input, I encourage you to reach out to me through the school."

