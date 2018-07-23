Nassau County schools see uptick in enrollment

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Enrollment in Nassau County schools is up, and News4Jax learned it's only going to continue to climb.

The Nassau County School Board reported that as of Monday, enrollment was close to 1,200 students, which is the most the school district has seen.

Numbers are not final because school board members expect more students to enroll up to the first week of school. Classes in Nassau County begin Aug. 10.

The school board also hired more teachers this year. One reason for doing so was because the school district saw a lot of retirements last year. Another reason was school growth.

On Aug. 2, the school district will hold a back-to-school event, during which teachers will do meet-and-greets and parents will hear from the superintendent.

The school board said its goal for this year is to improve school grades at the county's middle schools.

