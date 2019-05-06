School board told Jacksonville City Council must approve sales tax referendum

1921: West Virginia becomes the first state to legislate a broad sales tax. However, the state wouldn't implement the tax until a number of years later due to issues surrounding its enforcement.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Duval County School Board was told Monday that the Jacksonville City Council will make the ultimate decision regarding whether to place a half-cent sales tax referendum to fund repairs and replacements of schools before voters.

A representative from the city’s general counsel told the board that if it approves a resolution to move forward with the referendum at its meeting Tuesday, it would be up to City Council to decide whether to put the referendum on the ballot and when.

The board is asking for a vote in a special election this November, with the tax going into effect Jan. 1, 2020. But if the council decided to wait until the next *general* election, that wouldn’t be until November 2020, which would delay potential collection of taxes another year.

DOCUMENT: General counsel's memorandum on sales surtax

The half-cent sales tax would generate about $80 million a year of revenue that would go toward the facilities master plan. The money would fund renovations to dozens of Jacksonville’s aging public schools, consolidate schools and build new ones.

There is a community meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Ribault High School for parents within District 4 to express concerns about plans for their schools. That includes turning Ribault and the nearby Raines High into sixth through 12th grade schools.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.