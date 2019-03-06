Seaside Charter's plans for 3rd campus expected to be discussed at meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Green recommended the board deny Seaside Charter School's application to open a third location on the Northside, citing lack of diversity.

That is still her recommendation, as listed on the agenda for Tuesday night's meeting, but the item has now been moved to discussion, so the board will take time to talk about the matter.

The charter school already has two locations: one in Atlantic Beach on Mayport Road and one off San Jose Boulevard near Baymeadows Road. The third location that Seaside Charter plans to open in August would be along Dunn Avenue on the Northside.

RELATED: Seaside Charter announces plans to move forward with 3rd campus

The superintendent worries the two current locations lack diversity, but the new location would be in a high minority area, creating separate but equal schools.

Seaside Charter said it is disappointed by the superintendent’s comments. Seaside Charter said it submitted a diversity plan last summer and has done everything the district has asked.

The meeting began at 6 p.m. The board can vote to approve or deny the application, or it can decide it needs further review.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.