St. Johns County students to get 100% on canceled district final exams

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - The superintendent will give students the highest possible grade on any district final exam that was canceled because of technical issues on the test-taking computers, a St. Johns County School District spokeswoman told News4Jax on Tuesday.

Spokeswoman Christina Langston said Superintendent Tim Forson announced to the St. Johns County School Board Tuesday morning that to adjust the grading scale to make it fair to all students, each student will be given the highest grade possible, which is 100%, on any final exam of theirs that was canceled.

The school district said it is still ironing out details and plans to send out alerts to parents later Tuesday.

Forson wrote in a message sent Thursday to parents and staff that he decided to cancel district final exams last week and this week because of significant issues with the administration of the computer-based tests.

"I am thankful for our district staff that have worked many hours into the evening trying to resolve the issues we have observed. I am also appreciative of the patience of school staff and students as we have worked diligently to improve the performance of the computer-based testing system," the message reads, in part. "Ultimately, I felt we needed to cancel the district computer-based and paper-based exams to remove the frustration of inconsistent test administration and protect instructional time."

According to the district, high schools and middle schools were affected the most. Each school creates its own testing schedule, so some may have completed more testing than others.

Langston told News4Jax that technical difficulties, which were internal to the district's system, were experienced last week. Though she could not go into details, she said there were many problems -- an example being the system rebooting multiple times in the middle of students taking tests, which she said can negatively affect a student’s psychological state while taking a test. Langston said even more stress would have been put on the system if tests continued to be taken.

The exams would have counted for 10% of students’ final semester grades.

