St. Johns County district final exams canceled

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - District final exams have been canceled after technical difficulties were experienced this week during testing, according to the St. Johns County School District.

Superintendent Tim Forson wrote in a message sent Thursday to parents and staff that he made the decision to cancel district final exams following significant issues with the administration of the computer-based tests.

"I am thankful for our district staff that have worked many hours into the evening trying to resolve the issues we have observed. I am also appreciative of the patience of school staff and students as we have worked diligently to improve the performance of the computer-based testing system," the message reads, in part. "Ultimately, I felt we needed to cancel the district computer-based and paper-based exams to remove the frustration of inconsistent test administration and protect instructional time."

He added his decision does not include iReady testing.

School district spokeswoman Christina Langston told News4Jax technical difficulties, which were internal to the district's system, were experienced this week. Though she could not go into details, she said there was a multitude of problems -- an example being the system re-booting multiple times in the middle of students taking tests, which she said can negatively impact a student’s psychological state while taking a test. Langston said even more stress would have been put on the system if tests continued to be taken.

Mostly middle and high school students will be affected.

Forson said students need the opportunity to continue to learn each day ahead of upcoming assessments, including the Florida Standards Assessment (FSA), state End Of Course (EOC) exams and several other secondary exams such as AP, AICE, IB and Industry Certification. He said those assessments are not done on the same testing platform as the district exams.

According to the superintendent, the second-semester grading scale will be adjusted so that the lack of a final exam will not penalize a student.

"We will also adjust the student performance element of the teacher evaluation in a fair and equitable manner," he said.

Forson said they will let students and their families know as soon as a revised grading plan is finalized.

In the meantime, according to Langston, the school district's IT department will continue to work to try and assess the issues.

