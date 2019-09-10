Times Union: 3 Duval public school employees approved for suspension

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three Duval County Public Schools employees were approved for suspension without pay, according to an article by the Florida Times Union.

Jamall Collins, a teacher at Fort Caroline Middle School, was recommended for a five-day suspension, the Times Union wrote. Eldre Allen and Melanie Clemons were recommended for a 10-day suspension. They were all cited for "unprofessional conduct."

Allen is a paraprofessional at Arlington Middle School, and Clemons works at Carter G. Woodson Elementary School as a data entry clerk, records show. Their personnel files have not been made public, and details on exactly why the three were suspended are unclear.

Collins, a former principal of John Stockton Elementary School, was arrested in December and charged with two counts of grand theft. He was accused of stealing money that was donated to the school.

Collins pleaded not guilty. Court records show in June that Collins entered a felony pretrial intervention program.

