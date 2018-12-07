Elementary school assistant principal arrested on grand theft charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 34-year-old assistant principal of John Stockton Elementary School was arrested Thursday afternoon, accused of two counts of grand theft.

Jamall Collins was arrested at the Duval County School Police offices, away from campus and not in the presence of any students, the school's principal announced in a robocall to parents Thursday afternoon

News4Jax is attempting to get details of the charges against Collins. Return to this story later today for updates.

