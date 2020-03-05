Polling site on Jacksonville’s Westside moving after pipe break

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ahead of the Florida presidential primary, the Supervisor of Elections Office said on Thursday it would be moving one of its polling sites after a massive pipe break.

Voters who would have voted on March 17 at Precinct 1409, which is St. Peter’s Episcopal Church on Timuquana Road, will now have to cast their vote during the primary at 6331 Roosevelt Boulevard, Unit 2. It’s in the Super Target shopping center.

The change is only expected during the primary, the Elections Office said.

Signage will be posted at St. Peters Episcopal Church and employees will be available to direct voters to the alternate site. Signage will also be provided at the new location to direct voters.

A notice of this change is also being mailed to eligible voters in the precinct.