Florida Primary results certified as General Election looms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Elections Canvassing Commission on Thursday certified the results of the Aug. 18 primary elections, as the state looks toward the Nov. 3 general election.

Statewide turnout for the primaries topped 28%, the highest primary-election turnout since 2002.

In all, nearly 3.9 million voters cast ballots, with about 2.3 million voting by mail and more than 558,000 going to early voting sites. More Democrats voted by mail, while more Republicans voted early.

Just shy of 1 million voters went to the polls on Aug. 18.

With ongoing fears about the coronavirus pandemic, Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley expects a similar trend for the general election, which will include the presidential race.

“I still expect a large percentage to be vote-by-mail,” Earley said. “That relieves the pressure on in-person voting. Again, we don’t know exactly what things are going to look like come Election Day in November. That is still several weeks away, and we prepare for the worst.”

The registration deadline for the general election is Oct. 5.

Florida has more than 13.8 million registered voters.