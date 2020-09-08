’All voters vote’ amendment getting pushback

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – One of six constibutional amendments Florida voters will see on their general election ballot will be one labeled All Voters Vote.

The amendment would require every candidate in a statewide or legislative race to appear on the primary ballot, regardless of party.

However, Florida’s Black Democrats worry that special interests would use the amendment to dilute minority representation in the state Capitol.

Amendment 3 would allow every registered voter to cast their vote in a single primary election. The two candidates who get the most votes, regardless of party, would then advance to the general election.

Florida’s Black Democrats came out against the amendment, fearing it will result in fewer minorities in office.

“Black voting share in the Democratic Primary in (Jacksonville) Sen. (Audrey) Gibson’s seat is 70% right now. If this were to pass, that number would drop to 43%,” said former state Rep Sean Shaw, who represented a district in Tampa.

Both political parties oppose Amendment 3 and both spoke out against it at Florida’s Supreme Court last year.

Democrats were quick to point out that in 2018 the top two vote-getters in the race for governor were both Republicans.

“If this had been the law of the land in 2018, the top two vote-getters for governor were Ron Desantis and Adam Putnam,” Shaw said.

In a previous interview, the All Voters Vote committee told us that the idea of two GOP candidates advancing to the general election ignores reality.

“That is a falsehood perpetrated by both parties. And they’re doing something that’s very hypocritical. They’re forgetting about 3.7 million voters who are nonparty affiliates who couldn’t have voted in those primaries,” said Glen Burhans of All Voters Vote.

So far there has been little organized opposition to All Voters Vote. That could change, but time is running out to raise money and mount a campaign against it.

If approved, the amendment will likely be challenged over whether the Voting Rights Act and the Fair Districting Amendment to the state constitution require minorities have an opportunity to be elected.