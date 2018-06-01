Katrina Brown, Reggie Brown timeline

- 1999: KJB Specialties LLC opens a barbecue business in Jacksonville
- 2008: Reginald Brown first elected to Jacksonville City Council
- Nov. 18, 2009: KJB Specialties signs vendor agreement with Walmart to distribute barbecue sauce in Sam’s Club stores (on shelves May 2010)
- Oct. 2010: Small Business Administration (SBA) loan application submitted for $2,652,600
- The money was to be later given to Cowealth LLC and Basic Products, LLC, which were incorporated later in time
- May 13, 2011: Cowealth LLC and Basic Products, LLC incorporated, Katrina Brown listed as principal
- May 24, 2011: City of Jacksonville Council voted 14-3 to approve a $380,000 loan and $260,000 grant for KJB Specialties
- Grant was supposed to be used to create 56 permanent jobs
- Reginald Brown voted yes for the loan/grant approval
- June 2011: KJB Specialties and City of Jacksonville enter Redevelopment Agreement that governed terms and conditions of loan and grant
- 2012-2013: KJB Specialties under performs barbecue sales, only selling roughly $97,000 worth of barbecue sauce to Sam’s Club
- Dec. 10, 2013: Katrina Brown incorporates A Plus Training and Consultants LLC; Reginald Brown listed as the principal
- A Plus Training is noted has having “never performed legitimate business” and was “incorporated solely to perpetrate the scheme to defraud”
- Dec. 12, 2013: Reginald Brown opens bank account for A Plus Training at a BBVA Compass branch in Jacksonville.
- Late 2013/Early 2014: A Plus Training receives $12,500 in SBA loan funds
- Funds were funneled back to Basic Products and Katrina Brown
- Jan. 24, 2014: Katrina Brown incorporated RB Packaging LLC; Reginald Brown listed as principal
- 2014: RB Packaging receives approximately $251,919.04 in SBA loan funds
- $166,500 in loan funds funneled back to Basic Products and Katrina Brown
- Reginald Brown, via RB Packaging, retained and used remainder of funds despite not providing legitimate services for Basic Products
- Feb. 19, 2014: Reginald Brown opens bank account for RB Packaging at BBVA Compass branch in Jacksonville
- Jan. 27, 2015: CoWealth and Basic Products notified that the SBA loan (funded by BizCapital) was in default status because of nonpayment of loan
- June 25, 2015: Katrina Brown elected to represent District 8 on Jacksonville City Council
- May 23, 2018: Indictment handed up from Grand Jury
- May 31, 2018: Indictment unsealed, first court appearances for Katrina Brown and Reginald Brown
