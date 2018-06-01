Enterprise

Katrina Brown, Reggie Brown timeline

Katrina and Jerome Brown pose for company photo.

  • 1999: KJB Specialties LLC opens a barbecue business in Jacksonville
  • 2008: Reginald Brown first elected to Jacksonville City Council
  • Nov. 18, 2009: KJB Specialties signs vendor agreement with Walmart to distribute barbecue sauce in Sam’s Club stores (on shelves May 2010)
  • Oct. 2010: Small Business Administration (SBA) loan application submitted for $2,652,600
    • The money was to be later given to Cowealth LLC and Basic Products, LLC, which were incorporated later in time
  • May 13, 2011: Cowealth LLC and Basic Products, LLC incorporated, Katrina Brown listed as principal
  • May 24, 2011: City of Jacksonville Council voted 14-3 to approve a $380,000 loan and $260,000 grant for KJB Specialties
    • Grant was supposed to be used to create 56 permanent jobs
    • Reginald Brown voted yes for the loan/grant approval
  • June 2011: KJB Specialties and City of Jacksonville enter Redevelopment Agreement that governed terms and conditions of loan and grant
  • 2012-2013: KJB Specialties under performs barbecue sales, only selling roughly $97,000 worth of barbecue sauce to Sam’s Club
  • Dec. 10, 2013: Katrina Brown incorporates A Plus Training and Consultants LLC; Reginald Brown listed as the principal
    • A Plus Training is noted has having “never performed legitimate business” and was “incorporated solely to perpetrate the scheme to defraud”
  • Dec. 12, 2013: Reginald Brown opens bank account for A Plus Training at a BBVA Compass branch in Jacksonville.
  • Late 2013/Early 2014: A Plus Training receives $12,500 in SBA loan funds
    • Funds were funneled back to Basic Products and Katrina Brown
  • Jan. 24, 2014: Katrina Brown incorporated RB Packaging LLC; Reginald Brown listed as principal
  • 2014: RB Packaging receives approximately $251,919.04 in SBA loan funds
    • $166,500 in loan funds funneled back to Basic Products and Katrina Brown
    • Reginald Brown, via RB Packaging, retained and used remainder of funds despite not providing legitimate services for Basic Products 
  • Feb. 19, 2014: Reginald Brown opens bank account for RB Packaging at BBVA Compass branch in Jacksonville
  • Jan. 27, 2015: CoWealth and Basic Products notified that the SBA loan (funded by BizCapital) was in default status because of nonpayment of loan
  • June 25, 2015: Katrina Brown elected to represent District 8 on Jacksonville City Council
  • May 23, 2018: Indictment handed up from Grand Jury
  • May 31, 2018: Indictment unsealed, first court appearances for Katrina Brown and Reginald Brown

