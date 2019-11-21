Frozen II hits theatres on Thursday and we can’t let it go!

It’s the moment you and your kids have been waiting for!

Elsa and Anna will be making their return to the silver screen on Thursday, Nov. 21.

The release date is set for Nov. 22, but it will be showing in a theatre near you on Thursday!

Some of the theatres showing the film early include:

Showtimes start as early as 6:00 p.m. You can watch it in standard, IMAX, 3D, Dolby Cinema and more!

While details about the film remain shrouded in secrecy for the time being, most of the original Frozen original cast members are expected to return, including Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, and more.

In addition to the original cast members, Frozen directors, Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, are expected to return at the helm of the sequel. This news comes as the latest in several other major release date announcements from the studio, along with updates on the release of Star Wars: Episode IX and Indiana Jones 5.

The original Frozen hit theaters in 2013, becoming an instant classic amongst both diehard Disney fans and casual moviegoers alike. Frozen went on to become not only Disney’s highest-grossing animated film but also the highest-grossing animated movie of all time – period. Subsequently, the film’s soundtrack garnered constant radio play following its release, and won an Academy Award during its respective year (in addition to the movie snagging the Best Animated Feature Oscar), for the song “Let It Go”.