ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Has your child been a good boy or girl this year? If so, they could receive a call from Jolly Old Saint Nicholas!

The St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting “Phone Calls from Santa” this holiday season for children ages 8 or younger that live in St. Johns County.

Santa will make his phone calls to those who still believe nightly on Dec. 10, 11, and 12 between 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The calls are free.

Don’t delay! Registration is open until 5 p.m. on Dec. 6. CLICK HERE for a registration form.

Download the phone call request form or you can stop in the Recreation Department’s main office located at 2175 Mizell Road, St. Augustine to fill one out.

For more information, please contact Ashley Brown at 904-209-0379 or email abrown@sjcfl.us.