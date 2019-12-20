Fans attend premiere night of new ‘Star Wars’ movie in Fleming Island

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Thursday night was premiere night for the highly anticipated “Star Wars” movie, “The Rise of Skywalker.” It’s the ninth and final story of the Skywalker saga that began in 1977.

“Star Wars” fans across the world have been flocking on premiere night before the official opening, which is Friday.

At the New Vision Theatre in Fleming Island, dozens of members of local and regional “Star Wars” organizations got into costume for a night of celebration.

When it comes to premiere night, a story that happened a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away is more than just a movie. It’s an experience that allows fans to become their favorite “Star Wars” character, and Thursday night was no exception.

People dressed up as Kylo Ren, General Hux, a storm trooper, a Mandalorian, Emperor Palpatine and Rey showed up. Of course, children also enjoy being in costume.

“Who is your favorite ‘Star Wars’ character?” News4Jax’s Erik Avanier asked one child.

“Poe. Poe Dameron," the child said.

There is no doubt that one family who showed up loves “Star Wars.”

“When did you become a ‘Star Wars’ fan?” Avanier asked one fan.

“Oh, God. Since I was seven or eight, so more than 20 years ago,” the fan answered.

“Who is your favorite character?” Avanier asked.

“Rey and Kylo Ren, and baby Yoda,” the fan said.

“And you said your husband got you into ‘Star Wars?’” Avanier asked.

“Yes, I was raised a Trekkie and I married into ‘Star Wars’ 10 years ago, so I’m now a converted ‘Star Wars’ fan,” the fan said.

Leigh Ann Rassler, the director of marketing for New Vision Theatres, is also a devoted “Star Wars” fan.

“I grew up on it,” Rassler said. “I just can’t believe this is the end of Skywalkers, so I’m super excited for all the fans out there.”