Boston, Ireland cancel St. Patrick’s Day parades. Will Savannah’s go on?

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Boston has canceled it’s 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Parade “out of an abundance of caution” due to concerns over coronavirus, the city’s mayor announced Monday. A number of St. Patrick’s Day parades in Ireland have also been canceled.

At this point, Savannah’s mayor said its parade will be held unless there is guidance form state or federal health officals that it would put people at risk.

“This is not a political or a business decision. Ultimately, for us, it is a health care decision,” Mayor Van Johnson told WSAV-TV. “We want to make sure we have the best data and the best information in order to make our decision.”

Johnson said there is not a state of emergency in Georgia or any guidance that events should be canceled, but he is in touch daily with the Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Despite 17 cases of COVID-19 identified in the state, none of them are anywhere near Chatham County and Johnson said that people would come to Savannah whether there is a parade or not, so “how are you going to handle them?”

New outlets in New York and Chicago are reporting that those city’s large St. Patrick’s Day parades are still scheduled.

St. Augustine, which has a parade and Celtic festival planned this weekend, told News4Jax it also plans to go forward as there are no reported COVID-19 cases in St. Johns County and CDC said most people are at low risk for the contracting the disease.

All event organizers said the best medical advice of frequent hand washing and avoiding touching your face is even more valuable when in public.