FSCJ Artist series presents 2020-21 Broadway in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by Vystar Credit Union, announced the 2020-21 Broadway in Jacksonville season, filled with award-winning blockbusters and family favorites, headlined by the winner of six 2017 Tony Awards and the Grammy for Best Musical Theater album, Dear Evan Hansen.

The upcoming season’s Broadway lineup also includes “Cats," “Come From Away,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” and “Mean Girls.”

All performances will be at the Times-Union Center.

“I am pleased to announce our 20/21 Broadway in Jacksonville Season – our 55th year of presenting outstanding entertainment on the First Coast,” Dr. Milt Russos, executive director of the FSCJ Artist Series, said.

The eagerly anticipated Hamilton has been rescheduled for August 31 – September 12, 2021.

FIVE-SHOW BROADWAY SUBSCRIPTION:

CATS: November 10 - 15, 2020

COME FROM AWAY: December 1 - 6, 2020

DEAR EVAN HANSEN: February 23 - 28, 2021

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF: April 20 - 25, 2021

MEAN GIRLS: May 18 - 23, 2021

Current subscribers can renew online with no seat changes at fscjartistseries.org. Current subscribers may also mail their invoices to the FSCJ Artist Series Box Office, 501 W. State Street, #109, Jacksonville, FL 32202. Current subscribers have the opportunity to request changes to their seating location when notified at a later date. In addition, current subscribers who renew by June 1, 2020 will be rewarded for their loyalty and continued support with an additional savings of $10 off per season ticket subscription they renew.

New subscribers can join the Waiting List to be notified when new five show subscriptions for the 20/21 Broadway Season become available at fscjartistseries.org.

Subscriber benefits include: guaranteed package pricing, access to the best seats in the house, priority access to purchase additional tickets for friends and family, seat locations, exchange privileges, free lost ticket replacement, and access to other FSCJ Artist Series events, many at a discount. Subscriber ticket exchanges and ticket replacement may be restricted. Subscribers are limited to purchasing four additional subscription seats, subject to availability.

VIP Seating is available to contributors to the FSCJ Artist Series at seven levels: Advocate, Champion, Angel, Producer, Benefactor, Patron and Donor. Donor contributions start for as little as $200. Visit fscjartistseries.org to learn more about the additional benefits available through the VIP Theater Club.

Groups of 10 or more are eligible to a discount on tickets to most shows. To receive the best pricing and seating options, reserve your group tickets today. Groups may begin placing reservation requests at groupsales@fscjartistseries.org

Performances for the FSCJ Artist Series’ 20/21 Broadway in Jacksonville Season are Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.