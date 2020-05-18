’The Umbrella Academy’ season 2 will premiere in July

The Umbrella Academy season 2 will premiere globally on Netflix on July 31, 2020, Netflix announced on Monday.

A teaser video was posted to Twitter confirming the news.

The teaser was also posted on YouTube with this caption: “On October 1, 1989, seven extraordinary humans were born. On July 31, 2020 they return. Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy streams July 31, only on Netflix.”

For more information, click here.