The CW acquires four alternative series for Summer lineup & Finalizes premiere dates

The CW is adding four more acquisitions to its summer lineup to the already loaded summer slate and also has set its remaining summer 2020 premiere dates.

The CW is debuting British horror whodunnit competition Killer Camp on Thursday, July 16 at 8 pm, comedic challenge series Taskmaster and culinary competition Fridge Wars beginning Sunday, August 2 at 8 pm and 9 pm and the U.K. docu-series Being Reuben premiering Friday, August 7 at 9 pm.

The first show Killer Camp is a new satirical horror whodunit reality competition where 11 British strangers are shocked to discover that they will not be going on a fun reality show but an actual over-the-top “murder” mystery series. Coming back this summer with a new set of characters in season two is Tell me a story featuring the stories of three legendary princesses - “Beauty and the Beast,” “Sleeping Beauty” and “Cinderella”. Other shows, Being Reuben staring fourteen-year-old Reuben de Maid, a talented teen juggling social media stardom with real-life squabbling siblings, who became an internet sensation appearing on “Little Big Shots” & Fridge Wars featuring amazing top chefs competing to create a feast using leftovers and ingredients found in their fridge.

The CW also revealed season file dates of early summer shows, Burden of Truth Season 3 and In the Dark Season 2 on July 9th, Bulletproof second season on July 29th and DC’s Stargirl who’s in its first season on August 11th, 2020.

Check out The CW’s schedule:

THURSDAY, JULY 16

8-9p Killer Camp (Series Premiere)

TUESDAY, JULY 28

8-9p DC's Stargirl (Original Episode)

9-10p Tell Me A Story (Series Premiere)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2

8-9p Taskmaster (Series Premiere)

9-10p Fridge Wars (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5

8-9p The 100 (Original Episode)

9-10p Coroner (Series Premiere)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7

8-8:30p Masters of Illusion (Original Episode)

8:30-9p Masters of Illusion (Encore Episode)

9-9:30p Being Rueben (Series Premiere)

9:30-10p Being Rueben (Original Episode)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 18

8-8:30p Dead Pixels (Series Premiere)8:30-9p Dead Pixels (Original Episode)9-10p Tell Me A Story (Original Episode)

